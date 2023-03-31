JONESBORO — A 16-year-old girl, who is a student at SUCCESS Academy, was arrested Wednesday morning after being accused to striking two teachers, according to a Jonesboro police report.

The suspect grabbed a 16-year-old girl by the hair and struck her on her upper body. When two teachers intervened, the suspect brushed a teacher’s nose with the first swing and missed with the second. A second 43-year-old teacher turned her head and the blow hit her on the shoulder, the report said.