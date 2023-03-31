JONESBORO — A 16-year-old girl, who is a student at SUCCESS Academy, was arrested Wednesday morning after being accused to striking two teachers, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The suspect grabbed a 16-year-old girl by the hair and struck her on her upper body. When two teachers intervened, the suspect brushed a teacher’s nose with the first swing and missed with the second. A second 43-year-old teacher turned her head and the blow hit her on the shoulder, the report said.
The suspect faces charges of third-degree battery and second-degree battery on a teacher or school employee.
In a separate incident, Jonesboro police were called to Valley View High School on Wednesday morning about a 16-year-old boy bringing a handgun to school on the previous day. The incident occurred after school was dismissed on Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday night that someone broke into his apartment in the 300 block of Scott Street and stole $1,000 in cash.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into her residence in the 400 block of Melrose Street and stole items. Taken were three pair of Nike shoes with a total value of $300 and a DVD player valued at $100. Damage to a door frame is listed at $300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.