JONESBORO — Police arrested a 13-year-old boy Wednesday after school officials said he brought a loaded handgun to Nettleton Junior High School, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The boy, whose name wasn’t released due to his age, is being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a minor on school property and first-degree terroristic threatening.
Police were called shortly before 8 a.m. about a student with a gun. The Taurus 9 mm had a 17-round magazine with 16 bullets, according to the report.
The report lists two 13-year-old victims and three 13-year-old witnesses.
No other information was released by police.
In a separate incident, a 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Health, Wellness and Environmental Studies magnet school, 1001 Rosemond Ave., after he grabbed a pair of scissors and fought with the school resource officer and school officials.
Gary Jackson, the resource officer, wrote in his report that he was radioed to go to the school office at about 1:50 p.m.
The boy is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery on a public official, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations.
No other information was provided.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 19-year-old Doniphan, Mo., man told police Thursday morning that he was attacked by three suspects with a blunt object in the 4900 block of South Culberhouse Street. The victim was treated for his wounds at St. Bernards Medical Center’s Emergency Room.
A 70-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon his business in the 6200 block of East Highland Drive was broken into and items were taken. Stolen was a skid steer valued at $12,000 and $750 in cash.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that a 27-year-old man pointed a gun at her and a 28-year-old woman in the 700 block of Marshall Street. No arrest was made.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro man said his vehicle was stolen Wednesday morning from the 4000 block of Kent Place. The 2013 Kia Soul is valued at $5,500.
