JONESBORO – A summer experiment conducted by A-State engineering students produced a new sidewalk that also has the potential to reduce the impact on the environment.
Dr. Zahid Hossain said students conducted experiments this summer using different types of fly ash, a coal byproduct produced by power plants, in concrete mixes.
“Fly ash is currently being used in ready-mix (concrete) plants. They use 20 percent of fly ash in the mixture,” he said.
Hossain said students experimented with a different sort of fly ash, what is known as reclaimed.
“The reclaimed fly ash we used was from an old power plant in Georgia that had been shut down for 30 years,” he said, noting it was obtained from what is referred to as a monofill.
Students used the coal byproduct to construct a wider walkway near the Dean Street residence hall and the Reng Student Center, according to an A-State press release.
“The first section was 25 feet long and we used regular Class F fly ash. The second section was 25 feet long and we used reclaimed fly ash.”
Hossain said the students learned some key takeaways from the experiment that could have a major impact on the environment in the near future.
“We have a power plant (in Arkansas) getting ready to shut down,” he said, noting there will be large amounts of reclaimed fly ash just sitting there.
According to S&P Global, Entergy Arkansas agreed to shut down a coal plant in Jefferson County and one in Independence County by the end of 2030 as part of a settlement agreement with environmental groups.
“It may not happen now, but in the future, it might be in containment and get into the ground water system,” Hossain explained.
According to energy education.com, fly ash is considered a particle pollution that exists in mass quantities across the United States and contains acidic, toxic and radioactive matter.
It is produced when coal is burned to generate power.
The site also stated the Environmental Protection Agency recognizes fly ash as a carcinogen and exposure increases the chances of a person developing cancer or other respiratory illnesses.
“The EPA estimates 140 million tons of coal ash are generated each year, with fly ash making up the majority of this ash,” the article stated.
Hossain said local concrete businesses are having fly ash shipped in from Missouri, Georgia and Texas.
“If we can use this material,” Hossain said of what may soon be available near Newport, “we can replace up to 20 percent of the concrete material with reclaimed fly ash.”
“This will be cost beneficial,” he added.
Hossain said the most important part of the experiment is that students are learning.
“They are testing materials in the lab, but then they got field training,” he said. “Not only do they get real world experience, but they are reducing the carbon footprint to the environment.”
A-State undergraduate student Ziyad Almalki, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, said the project was learning how to produce concrete that helps the environment also.
“Coal makes so much carbon emissions,” he said. “We wanted to make a material that does just as great of a job as cement with less negative effect.”
Almalki said students found that both concrete products – the one with fly ash and the one with reclaimed fly ash – had the same results.
Concrete with regular fly ash might last 10 years, and concrete made with reclaimed fly ash will hold up the same length of time, he said.
“This is good for the environment and good for the concrete companies as well,” he said.
Bill Smith, A-State chief communications officer, said what the students are doing could have a tremendous impact on the state.
“I think that is an important reason why ArDOT is funding this study,” he said, noting he believed the grant was around $200,000.
“Along with giving these students an opportunity to put their theories into practice, if this proves out, (their findings) will have significant economic and environmental benefits,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.