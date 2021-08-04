JONESBORO — A question Caroline Walton, a sophomore at Valley View, asked her father over dinner one night sparked a decision for her to become a pilot.
“I asked my dad if something happened to him if the control tower could help walk us through landing the plane,” she said about her father being a pilot.
His answer was sometimes and sometimes not, she said.
Caroline’s parents, Darin and Leigh Anne Walton own Walton’s AgWings. Darin said he also had a fascination with flying from a young age.
His father owned a farming business so he said he was around planes his entire life.
“Any time we would go to the airstrip, I would walk up to the planes and just inspect every part of them,” he said.
“I got my pilot’s license when I was 20 years old in 1988, but then I got married in 1993 and for quite some time I quit flying,” he said.
Leigh Ann said when Darin did finally start flying again, he did it as recreation.
“He bought a little acrobatic airplane and did aerial acrobatic shows,” she said.
Darin said he also used the plane to inspect the family farming operations.
“I found I could check our irrigation sites by flying over them rather than driving to every location.”
When Darin bought his first crop duster, his wife made him make her a promise.
“She said within five years I had to retire,” he said.
The couple reached a compromise and Darin said in three years he cut the family farm operations in half and instead established an agricultural flying service.
After the dinner conversation with her parents, Caroline was selected to serve as the family’s backup pilot just in case something ever happened that would prevent her father from landing the plane.
Caroline said her parents signed her up for her first lesson on Nov. 3, 2020.
Leigh Ann said her daughter has flown in planes her entire life.
“We would put her in her car seat and fly her with us wherever we went,” she said.
“I knew she could do whatever she put her mind,” Caroline’s mother added.
Jason Cook, an instructor with ClearSky Aviation, said Caroline’s first lesson consisted of learning about the plane.
“Lesson one is just getting familiar with the plane. Students learn how to take off, how to turn the plane, how to climb and how to descend,” Cook said. “From there we build on every lesson.”
Cook said Caroline was a fantastic student.
As Caroline continued her lessons, her parent’s goal for her was to take her first solo flight on her birthday.
“Pretty soon it became her goal,” Leigh Anne said.
The most difficult part of learning to fly, said Cook, is the landing part.
“There is a rectangle pattern you have to fly in before you land,” Caroline said.
As long as he has been flying, Darin said, that is still the most difficult part of flying for him.
“Some days you just grease that landing, and some days, no matter what you do, it’s just a bumpy ride,” he said.
The family obtained their goal for Caroline to do her first solo flight on her birthday.
On July 28, her 16th birthday, a small gathering consisting of close friends, the Walton family and Caroline’s flight instructor met at the airport for Caroline’s first solo flight.
“It was all over by 9 a.m.,” Leigh Ann said.
As part of the first solo flight tradition, Caroline had to rip off the tail of her shirt and have it signed by everyone present to commemorate the day.
Caroline said her father, Darin, gave her a piece of advice before she took off.
“He told me I was going to hear a lot of things when I got up in the air, but to just talk to my instructor like he was sitting right next to me,” she said. “I wasn’t scared like I thought I would be, I was thinking it was pretty cool.”
In one year, Caroline will be able to officially obtain her pilot’s license.
“Those are federal aviation guidelines,” Darin said.
Whether or not Caroline will choose flying as a career is still up in the air.
“We are pushing for her to be a FedEx pilot,” Leigh Ann said.
Caroline said her interests vary and are not just limited to flying.
“I love playing tennis and shopping and TikTok,” she said with a laugh. “There is just something about scrolling through those videos and then flipping to the next one wondering what’s next.”
