OSCEOLA — Amari Robinson of Osceola had a busy 18th birthday week as he graduated from Arkansas Northeastern College (ANC) in Blytheville on May 12 and then graduated again, on May 19, from Rivercrest High School in Wilson.
Robinson said on Friday that he had decided that he wanted to get a head start when he enrolled in the Dual Credit Program at his high school, which allowed him to take college credits through the ANC.
“I wanted to get a jump start in life,” he said. “I saw that a few other people were doing it, so I decided to check into it.”
Although he did most of his college studies at the high school, Robinson said he and about 15 others in his class would make the journey to the ANC campus in Blytheville a few times after school for some in-person coursework.
“I had to push through it,” he said. “It was a lot of hard work, but it was worth it.”
On May 12, Robinson’s hard work paid off as he graduated at 17-years-old with a Certificate of General Studies from ANC.
Six days later, on May 18, he was celebrating his 18th birthday with his family and friends. The next day, on May 19, Robinson was graduating with honors from RHS.
Robinson said he was thankful to be able to take advantage of opportunities that were not available to his parents.
“My parents didn’t ever have this type of opportunity, so I was very grateful to have had this chance,” Robinson said, noting how much he has learned from his parents, which has helped him to succeed.
His parents, Ellis and Cynthia Robinson, expressed pride in their son as well.
His father said they have been fortunate because he and his older brother, Anthony Coleman, who is 29, have always been a good kids.
“Amari makes good decisions,” Ellis said. “To see him earning his way and making the right choices. I could not be more proud.”
Amari said his father, who is a factory worker and retired Navy man, has taught him the importance of being a good person and dressing for success, as well as dedication and determination.
Meanwhile his mother, who is a nurse practitioner, has motivated him and given him advice, as well as a few money management skills.
“I want him to know how to make his money work for him and his future,” she said, noting that she plans to continue to push him to succeed any way she can.
“He is very passionate, so sometimes I have to remind him to relax and refocus,” she stated, noting that he has found a positive outlet for refocusing at the gym with his father.
Now Robinson, who has decided to go into the medical field like his mother, only has to complete one more semester at ANC to earn his Associate of General Studies (AGS) Degree and then plans to move on to work toward a bachelor in radiology at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
“Students just need to remember that you have to keep going and keep striving to be your best,” Robinson advised.
