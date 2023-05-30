OSCEOLA — Amari Robinson of Osceola had a busy 18th birthday week as he graduated from Arkansas Northeastern College (ANC) in Blytheville on May 12 and then graduated again, on May 19, from Rivercrest High School in Wilson.

Robinson said on Friday that he had decided that he wanted to get a head start when he enrolled in the Dual Credit Program at his high school, which allowed him to take college credits through the ANC.