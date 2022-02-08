JONESBORO — College can be tough and finding other students with similar interests and majors to connect with outside of the classroom can play a key role in success.
With this concept in mind, Arkansas State University has on-campus residential living learning communities or LLCs for their students.
The newest LLC will be the “Griffin House,” which is set to open for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, as the Neil Griffin College of Business joins the roster of the nine on-campus residential communities.
Jim Washam, dean of the Neil Griffin College of Business, said on Tuesday that Dr. Philip Tew, director of recruitment, retention and engagement for the Neil Griffin College of Business, and Natalie Eskew, director of university housing, were the driving forces behind this initiative.
“The LLC will be open to freshmen and sophomore business majors,” Washam said. “Our first semester students are all enrolled in a couple of set classes. For example, in fall 2022 our first semester students will all be enrolled in BUSN 1003, First Year Experience Business, and ECON 2323, Microeconomics.”
He said that many of the first-year students will be taking classes together and all should at least be enrolled in two of the same courses.
“This means they have the opportunity to bond in class and will have a shared experience with other students in the LLC,” Washam said, adding that it also meant that they may be working on the same homework assignments and projects, and studying for some of the same exams in the common area.
“Adding sophomores to the mix will allow for some peer mentoring from students who had the same first-year experience in fall 2021,” he added.
The Neil Griffin College of Business will also provide some programming in the common area of the LLC which will most likely include educational sessions covering topics of study and college Q&A.
“We will also host some other fun activities like game nights or student organization meetings in the common area,” he said, adding that he and Kerry Tew, AState’s first year experience coordinator, plan to have weekly office hours in the common area so that new students have convenient and stress-free access for questions, concerns and to receive assistance.
AState Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Martha Spack said in a press release on Monday, “University Housing is excited to see the growth in these on-campus communities.”
Eskew said in an email on Tuesday that living learning communities have been at Arkansas State University and nationally for a number of years.
“The communities allow students with similar interests such as academic, special interest, etc., to be able to live together in a residential facility,” Eskew said, “This fosters a sense of belonging and affinity as an extension of what occurs in the classroom not only with each other but also faculty and staff members across campus. All of our living learning communities on campus have started at various years and have grown and developed over the last few years.”
She noted that the Honors College was one of the oldest LLCs on campus along with the STEM Den of majors in College of Science and Mathematics.
The nine LLCs include the Honors College, the STEM Den, the ROTC Red Wolf Battalion, the Rugby LLC, the HOWL Transition Program, the Department of Art + Design LLC (which is expanding their partnership this year to include College of Engineering and Computer Science), the Music Department LLC and the new Griffin House LLC for the Neil Griffin College of Business.
“While each group has its own criteria for students to qualify, they share the same goal of providing on-campus students with the opportunity to connect with each other outside of the classroom,” Spack said, “We know from our own experience and a wide range of research literature that when students live on-campus, they become more involved in leadership and campus activities.”
To apply for residence in any of the nine communities or to find out the qualification requirements for each program, students who are interested can email Housing@AState.edu for details. The application period for the upcoming semester opened Monday.
