JONESBORO — A Nettleton School counselor reported to the Jonesboro Police Department that a student in her office had stated that an adult male had sent inappropriate photos of himself to her on her cell phone.
The 49-year-old suspect could face charges of internet stalking of a child. According to the report, the case was turned over to Detective Bill Brown.
In a separate incident, a 19-year-old female came to the desk at the police department and reported that she had been raped. She listed her attacker as an 18 to 23-year-old male.
No other information was released on these incidents.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported the theft of a go kart in the 4200 block of Sydney Cove. The go kart is valued at $3,500.
A JPD officer responded to the 1300 block of Church Street to assist the Jonesboro Fire Department in reference to a call of a structure fire and a man on fire. Upon arrival they made contact with a 41-year-old male who was having hallucinations of being on fire, but his apartment was not on fire.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported a burned Nissan vehicle in one of his farm fields near County Road 284. The vehicle was stolen out of Newport.
A 33-year-old Holt, Mo., man reported the theft of a bicycle from the 2900 block of Phillips Drive in Jonesboro. The bicycle was valued at $1,500.
JPD responded to the 600 block of Cate Avenue in reference to threats made by a 19-year-old male suspect.
