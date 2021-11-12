BROOKLAND — Crayons were scattered across the desks as children crafted hand-drawn holiday cards for active-duty soldiers.
Students at Brookland Elementary School made homemade cards as part of the Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge (HCMC) for World Kindness Day.
The goal was to provide holiday cards for as many active duty military service members as possible.
It was a voluntary project for the students. When asked, some of the second-grade students in Kelli Dickerson’s class said they made cards because:
“They are sacrificing their lives and might be feeling bad.” – Jayden Shore.
“Our cards will give them courage to keep going.” – Faith Denton.
“The soldiers are at war and fighting for our county and might be hurt.” – Zane Gomez.
“They might be missing their families.” – Kensley Hathcoat.
“So they could be sad and need cheered up.” – Elizabeth Murphy.
Arkansas is only the second state to officially join the HCMC challenge; however, schools in seven states and the District of Columbia have provided cards for the challenge.
Tressa Davis, school counselor, said the students made more than 100 colorful cards for the challenge as part of their “Kindness Revolution.”
The school’s Kindness Revolution was suggested and sponsored by local businessmen Robert Byrd in July was and started in August with pre-scheduled days of kindness, including “Pay It Forward 9/11 Day” in September, “Smile Day” and “Brookland Backpack Kids Food Drive” in October, and upcoming events like “Thanksgiving Meals” for Brookland families and Brookland’s “Angel Tree gifts for Christmas.”
“The revolution can been seen throughout the entire school with things like our Bearcat Kindness Wall,” Principal Jared Richey said, adding that the wall is a series of announcements throughout the high school and junior high school buildings that continuously display positive messages that are submitted by both students and faculty.”
“We are the first school in Arkansas to try it.” Davis said.
The Kindness Revolution is a non-profit organization based in Memphis. According its website, the mission is to “bring back the sorely needed values of dignity, respect, and kindness to the schools, and everyday life.”
For more information on HCMC or the Kindness Revolution, you can visit thekindnessrevolution.net
