JONESBORO — Health and Wellness Elementary School fifth-grader Annie Shephard said she likes playing in the dirt.
However, her brother Jack, a HWES forth-grader, said that he didn’t like to get messy, but planting is fun as they and other students planted succulents Friday morning for the school’s annual plant sale.
Melinda Smith, gifted and talented teacher at HWES, said the annual plant sale in April is the school’s major sale of the year.
“The plant sale helps to replenish our gardens each year,” Smith said Friday at the school. “We are fortunate to have Craighead County master gardeners out and help us and the students as well.”
The school will sale the plants for $2 each, Smith added. Generally the school makes about $3,000 to $5,000 from the sale. This year and last year they didn’t do as well because of COVID-19.
“People were just afraid to come out,” Smith said.
The school features three separate outdoor courtyard learning environments that include three greenhouses, 20 raised garden beds, an outdoor kitchen area and pavilion covered patios with classroom seating.
HWES also has a student kitchen lab called the “Nutrition Lab,” which utilizes the garden’s vegetables.
“It gives them a sense of ownership over the plants and vegetables,” Smith said, “making it easier to get them interested and even to try something new, like asparagus for example.”
She added that HWES has more than 600 students who enjoy the gardens and that gardening is therapeutic for them.
Evelyn Hernandez, a fifth-grader, said her family has bought plants before but couldn’t last year because of COVID-19, “which was sad because growing a garden can be cheaper and easier.”
“I like gardening,” said Dallas Pitts, a forth grader, “but I don’t think my family will be able to come this year either because of COVID-19.”
Smith said the spring sale is open to the community and that students and faculty will be able to purchase the plants at discounted rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.