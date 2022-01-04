JONESBORO — As students return from the holidays and COVID-19 rates go up with the new variant, schools face familiar challenges as they go into 2022. Local school districts seem to find themselves at varying levels of concern as the numbers come in.
This comes as the Arkansas Education Association sent out a press release on Monday expressing it’s concern with the health, safety and welfare of the state’s students and educators.
Arkansas State Governor Asa Hutchinson said in his weekly briefing yesterday that school districts with full mask mandates for students and staff saw a 25 percent reduction in COVID-19 case rates and pointed out that schools do have the option to impose a mandate, as allowed by Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s ruling on Act 1002 as unconstitutional.
Arkansas Secretary of Health José R. Romero, MD, said during the press conference that masks are essential and urges schools to please use the masks.
He said that he also wanted to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated and stated that children five to 11 years of age should be able to get a booster shot soon.
Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education Johnny Key said during the press conference that schools need to stay the course. “They have to watch their data and if masks are available, use them.”
He asked that every school district look at their numbers and make a decision.
Keys noted that schools have done a great job at setting criteria and reminded them that the new vaccine can be a new criteria as well, but said he believes the new Omicron variant will pass through quickly.
Since last October, many local schools have made masks optional for students and faculty after numbers declined.
Valley View School District Supt. Bryan Russell said in an email yesterday afternoon, “Our numbers did not look like those being reported by the county that had been reported to our POC, however after being back in school one day our numbers are really jumping, so we may in fact be back in masks following our board meeting tomorrow night.”
Russell added “We thought we would get some guidance this morning from a zoom meeting with state superintendents, ADH, Dr. Romero, and DESE Commissioner Johnny Key, but we were told to just use the measures we had in place for now and more information would come soon.”
Russell noted problems could develop with having enough staff to provide instruction to students if numbers continue to rise of staff members having to quarantine due to testing positive or their family members testing positive.
Nettleton School District Supt. Karen Curtner said Tuesday afternoon that as of the end of the school day on Monday, the school system had 50 students who tested positive with 82 students in quarantine and 19 staff members who had tested positive.
Curtner said that masks are still optional at the moment, but they were highly recommending masks for all.
“I expect the number will probably go up,” Curtner added, “but as long as we have teachers, we will have school.”
However, Jonesboro School District Assistant Supt. William Cheatham said Tuesday morning that their numbers are comparable to the numbers from before the Christmas break. He noted they did have several students out for quarantine due to possible exposure but no huge impact so far.
Cheatham said that he expects the school board to readdress the mask requirement at the next meeting, but numbers have stayed relatively below the rates required to reinstate masks.
He also pointed out that the school is encouraging students and faculty to wear masks, but it is still their choice at this point.
“The masks were impeding teachers ability to teach to the best of their ability as students sometimes had issues hearing them,” Cheatham said, noting social distancing and sanitation has allowed masks to be optional. “We are doing all we can to insure our students’ safety and want to remain hopeful and optimistic.”
He added that the new variant has died out fairly quickly in most areas, and he hopes it does that same here.
Brookland School District Supt. Gorge Kennedy also said Tuesday morning that he believes there was no major cause for concern.
“There have been no huge spikes and the students and faculty are doing okay,” Kennedy said. “Hopefully, we will not have to return to full masks. We are still well under the 10 percent requirements.”
He added that Tuesday was just the second day back to school and it might take a few days to see the full impact, but the school will be watching the numbers closely.
Unfortunately, Westside Consolidated District was unavailable for comment at the time of this report.
As COVID-19 cases surge to record numbers in the state, pediatrician members of the Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics are reiterating their strong recommendation that schools and child care facilities implement school-wide mask policies for staff and students older than two years of age, according to a press release form the Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Pediatricians also recommend all eligible staff and children receive COVID-19 vaccines, which reduce infections, hospitalizations and death from the virus.
The Arkansas Department of Health website, reported the current number of active cases on Monday and cumulative cases since August 2021 in our local schools as:
Jonesboro School District had 38 current active cases, with 551 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Nettleton School District had 49 current active cases, with 300 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Brookland School District had 15 current active cases, with 228 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Westside Consolidated School District had 10 current active cases, with 174 cumulative student and faculty cases.
Valley View School District had 10 current active cases, with 148 cumulative student and faculty cases.
