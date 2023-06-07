JONESBORO — A study conducted by the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) for the Jonesboro Fire Department has recommended possible locations for a new fire station to be built to accommodate the city’s growing population.
Chief Martin Hamrick said at the conclusion of the study, three possible locations were recommended: at East Highland Drive and Indian Trails Street; at 4600 East Highland Drive; and a city proposal at the intersection of Bridger Road and East Johnson Avenue.
The IAFF used a geographical information system (GIS) analysis for the study.
According to the esri website, “GIS connects data to a map, integrating location data (where things are) with all types of descriptive information (what things are like there). This provides a foundation for mapping and analysis that is used in science and almost every industry. GIS helps users understand patterns, relationships, and geographic context.”
Hamrick said the goal of the study was to show where a new station would reduce response times to four minutes.
He said the study took in account the number of calls to particular areas of the city. The growth between the Hilltop area to Highland Drive has been heavy in the past 10 years, with the addition of many subdivisions and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Hamrick said another possibility is to build a station near East Johnson Avenue and Paragould Road and move an engine from Station No. 1 at Hilltop to that location.
“It (the study) looks at ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating, future growth and population density,” Hamrick said Tuesday. “It tries to put them (new stations) where they’re most beneficial.”
He said he would meet with city officials to work on deciding the best location and procuring funding to buy land, cover construction costs, buying additional fire engines and equipment and hiring additional firefighters to man the station.
Hamrick said it will take up to 18 months once a decision has been made to build a new station. He said constructing additional stations in the future will be a multi-year process.
The study also made the following recommendations:
The fire department should staff all engines and ladder trucks with a minimum of four firefighters. This will meet the minimum staffing objectives in the National Fire Protection Association 1710.
The city and fire department should conduct further analysis on proposed station locations that was not included in this study. They should also include community input from citizens of Jonesboro.
