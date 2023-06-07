JONESBORO — A study conducted by the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) for the Jonesboro Fire Department has recommended possible locations for a new fire station to be built to accommodate the city’s growing population.

Chief Martin Hamrick said at the conclusion of the study, three possible locations were recommended: at East Highland Drive and Indian Trails Street; at 4600 East Highland Drive; and a city proposal at the intersection of Bridger Road and East Johnson Avenue.