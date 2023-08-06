Stuff the Bus

Ron Schindler, a member of the Exchange Club of Jonesboro, helps load school supplies Saturday at the annual Stuff the Bus event held across Northeast Arkansas.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — The annual Stuff the Bus drive was held Saturday across Northeast Arkansas, with donors and volunteers braving the heat to gather school supplies for districts across the region.

At the East Highland Drive Walmart Supercenter, school buses were lined up to receive the supplies.

jschratz@jonesborosun.com