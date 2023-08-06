JONESBORO — The annual Stuff the Bus drive was held Saturday across Northeast Arkansas, with donors and volunteers braving the heat to gather school supplies for districts across the region.
At the East Highland Drive Walmart Supercenter, school buses were lined up to receive the supplies.
This year, many of the supplies will be donated to the Wynne School District, where a tornado struck the city on March 31, destroying the high school, according to Diana Davis, news anchor for television station KAIT, who has volunteered with the event for many years.
The United Way of Northeast Arkansas hosts the event each year. This year’s sponsors were K8, the Jonesboro Radio Group, Right Fiber, Black Hills Energy and Farmers and Merchants Bank, she said.
“We’ll be making a major donation to Wynne and the Cross County School District,” Davis said Saturday.
A total of 19 school districts from across Northeast Arkansas will benefit from the drive.
She said the event is in its at least 18th year.
Heather Coats, executive director of the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, said this year’s Stuff the Bus showed an outpouring of support.
“We had a record number of volunteers this year,” she said. “I called each location, and cash donations are up this year.”
She said the cash donation are distributed evenly among the school districts.
The United Way and Right Fiber donated $5,000 to both the Wynne and Cross County school districts.
Walmarts in Craighead, Poinsett, Greene, Lawrence, Randolph, Cross and Mississippi counties participated in this year’s Stuff the Bus, Coats said.
Among the volunteers were Girl Scout troops, business representatives and individuals, civic organizations and student-athletes from Arkansas State.
One volunteer fainted at the Highland Drive Walmart after being overcome by the heat, Davis said. The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
Ron Schindler, 75, a volunteer from the Jonesboro Exchange Club, said he’s volunteered at the Stuff the Bus event for several years, as well as other fundraisers for charity in Northeast Arkansas.
A Vietnam veteran, Schindler said volunteering is a way for him to give back to the community.
Perhaps the most important items that are donated are backpacks for students, she said, noting the cost of a backpack can strain a student’s family. Other items donated include refillable water bottles, notebooks, markers, earbuds, pencils, colored pencils, binders, notebook paper, hand sanitizer, pencil pouches and Kleenex.
The Stuff the Bus event is held in connection with the tax-free weekend, which allows shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain electronic devices, school supplies, school art supplies, instructional materials and clothing free of state and local sales or use tax.
According to the United Way of Northeast Arkansas’ website, “United Way of Northeast Arkansas’ Stuff the Bus is a community-wide school supply drive with multiple locations covering eight counties and serving 20 school districts across Northeast Arkansas. Each year, Stuff the Bus draws parents, teachers, students and residents from across Northeast Arkansas together for the common goal of helping our students succeed in school. In 2022, 38,045 supplies were donated, as well as $14,000 in cash for our annual Stuff the Bus event, impacting 27,377 students.”
