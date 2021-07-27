JONESBORO – The collection of school supplies looks a bit different this year as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, but that's not stopping community members from assisting children in the community.
Erin Calhoon, director of resource development for United Way, is the organizer for Stuff the Bus, an annual event that helps collect school supplies for students in need.
Calhoon said the event will look a little different this year.
“The main difference is we will not be directly in front of Walmart,” she said. “This year our event will be a drive-through.”
“This was not a local Walmart decision, but a corporate one,” she said.
Calhoon said despite the change in locations, United Way is focused on having a positive event.
She said there are a total of eight counties covered in the events and 21 schools that benefit from the donation of school supplies, she said.
“We will have school representatives at each event,” she said, noting most of them are school counselors. “We distribute (the supplies) evenly among the schools. The counselors issue them where there is the most need.”
Calhoon said for those who want to donate they simply have to drive through the line and volunteers will take the supplies from their car.
Calhoon said United Way is encouraging team school supply drives this year.
“We are encouraging local businesses to put a box in their lobbies or workplaces where people can put supplies in,” she said.
Teams can be as creative as they choose to be.
One local team already hosted their Stuff the Bus event last weekend.
James Gray, sales manager at Embassy Suites, said he was one of those children who needed help.
“I was one of those kids who struggled with school supplies,” he said.
Gray said it was that experience that prompted him along with Embassy's O-Reach Committee to organize a Stuff the Bus Doggie Wash.
The event occurred July 24 at Embassy Suites where members of the community were invited to bring their dogs to get a bath.
“The members of our community are so generous,” Gray said. “We were able to raise between $500 and $600,” he said.
“I spent (Tuesday) morning on Amazon purchasing the supplies on the Stuff the Bus supply list,” he said. “I purchased backpacks, earbuds, binders, glue sticks, crayons and markers.”
Gray said members of the O-Reach Committee will be at the Stuff the Bus Highland location to drop off those supplies and volunteer with the event.
Calhoon said she is encouraging other organizations to raise donations for the event.
She said there will be eight winners announced who raise the most in school supply donations.
“The schools are super grateful for anything they can get for their students,” she said.
Bay School District is one of the recipients of the Stuff the Bus event, but Superintendent Luke Lovins said they started a new way to help students get school supplies.
“We started last year just asking parents with students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade, to give homeroom teachers $35 for school supplies,” he said. “It worked out really well.”
Lovins said most parents were really pleased.
“They usually spend a lot more money. For parents to get everything they need for their students for $35 is a good thing.”
Lovins said Stuff the Bus will also help students.
“Stuff the Bus will be in Trumann Aug. 7; we will make sure these kids have their school supplies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.