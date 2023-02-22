JONESBORO — The Arkansas Senate is considering a bill by state Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, that would take away a library’s board of trustees’ authority to retain books that are challenged and would make it a crime to check out a book deemed obscene.
Senate Bill 81, of which Sullivan is the main sponsor, would follow the existing policy the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library uses – to a point.
Currently, if a person wants a book removed from the library’s selves they must make a written appeal to a board comprising library employees, which makes its recommendation.
The person can make a written appeal of that board’s recommendation to the entire board of trustees, which votes to keep the book in place or remove it from the library.
Members of the board of trustees are nominated by either the Craighead County judge or the Jonesboro mayor. The quorum court and city council vote to approve their respective nominations.
Under Sullivan’s bill, after appealing the employees’ board decision to the board of trustees, an additional appeal could be filed with the city or county’s governing body if the complainant disagrees with the board of trustees’ decision.
Currently, the board of trustees’ decision is final.
Sullivan’s bill stipulates, “If the committee ... decides not to remove the material being challenged, the person who submitted the request ... may appeal the committee’s decision to the governing body of the county or city by filing a written appeal to the executive head of the governing body of the county or city within five working days of the committee’s decision or written receipt of the committee’s decision.”
The mayor or county judge would then present the challenged material and the library committee’s recommendation to the city council or quorum court within 15 days of the committee’s recommendation.
The council or quorum court would have 30 days to make a decision, according to the bill.
Material being challenged could not call for a book to be removed “solely for the viewpoints expressed within the material and must be reviewed in its entirety and shall not have selected portions taken out of context,” the bill states.
Sullivan said the bill sets a new standard as to whether the material is harmful to children.
He said the complainant would be the one deciding whether to make the appeal to the county or the city.
Vanessa Adams, library director for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, said the bill takes away the decision from the library board of trustees and gives it to elected officials.
“It bypasses the board completely,” Adams said.
She also said she believes the bill is too vague to pass a judicial review.
Another part of the bill deals with distribution of questionable material.
“A person that knowingly sends or causes to be sent or brings or causes to be brought into this state for sale or commercial distribution, or in this state prepares, publishes, sells, exhibits, loans at a library, or commercially distributes, or gives away or offers to give away or has in the person’s possession with the purpose to sell or commercially distribute or to exhibit or to give away, obscene printed or written matter or material other than mailable matter, or any mailable matter known by the person to have been judicially found to be obscene under this subchapter, or that knowingly informs another of when, where, how, or from whom or by what means any of these things can be purchased or obtained, upon conviction is guilty of a Class D felony,” the bill states.
Sullivan said a book would have to have been already deemed obscene by a judge for any action to be taken. He said there have been a couple of instances in the past several years where this has happened.
Adams said this wouldn’t affect the library.
“We do not have obscene materials in the library,” she said. “We have nothing to worry about.”
Adams said a U.S. Supreme Court decision already outlined obscenity cases.
According to the First Amendment Encyclopedia, in his majority opinion in 1973 in the case Miller v. State of California, then U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger outlined what he called “guidelines” for jurors in obscenity cases. These guidelines are the three prongs of the Miller test. They are:
Whether the average person applying contemporary community standards would find the work, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest;
Whether the work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct specifically defined by the applicable state law; and
Whether the work, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.
Sullivan said for a book to be deemed as obscene, a prosecutor would have to challenge a book in court and a judge would make a decision.
The bill would also allow parents to see what books their children are checking out at school and public libraries. Currently, it’s illegal to release that information to anyone, per state law.
It would also require public schools to discuss in public decisions as to whether to remove any book from its library. School boards can currently discuss that topic in executive sessions and not in front of the public.
Sullivan said Senate Bill 81 will be voted on by the full Senate either today or Thursday.
