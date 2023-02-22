JONESBORO — The Arkansas Senate is considering a bill by state Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, that would take away a library’s board of trustees’ authority to retain books that are challenged and would make it a crime to check out a book deemed obscene.

Senate Bill 81, of which Sullivan is the main sponsor, would follow the existing policy the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library uses – to a point.

jschratz@jonesborosun.com