JONESBORO — Students and teachers alike were enjoying the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission Mobile Aquarium on Wednesday as part of Arkansas State University’s Summer Camp Academy’s Animal Planet Camp on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.
The camp is only one of many, as students from all over the country have found a favorite summer camp destination at Arkansas State University’s Summer Camp Academy, according to Summer Camp Academy Director and Professor of Teacher Education at ASU Beverly Boals Gilbert, who has led the academy since 2012.
Gilbert said on Wednesday that the Summer Camp Academy is open to everyone and offers a wide variety of camps throughout the summer, including residential camps, with at least eight camps per week for students from Pre-K through 12th grades.
She said kids are more relaxed, enriched and engaged at the summer camps, plus they get to meet other kids from all over the United States and develop new friendships.
Gilbert said that there are a variety of camps to choose from at Summer Camp Academy including:
Robotics & Other Programmable Technologies, which will offer students the opportunity to learn how to construct robotic devices and then program them to carry out tasks.
Art Around the World, which will be give guided tours of the Pardew exhibition at the Bradbury Art Museum, as well as 10 days of hands-on workshops and art making.
Celebration of Nations, which will give students an inside look at different cultures as they learn about different nationalities, their culture, food, clothing and more.
Digikidz and Techtastic Teens STEM Camp, which will teach campers how basic coding techniques and basic circuit design are used through the engineering process to develop a product,and the camp will culminate in the design, engineering and constructing of a group project.
CSI – Crime Scene Investigation, during which students will delve into the world of crime detection and forensic science as they develop their skills of observation and creative thinking by investigating the scene of a crime, as well as analyze evidence and documents.
Mad Scientist, which will intrigue young Mad Scientists as the students indulge in many different science experiments while learning about the processes of inventions from building robots to launching rockets.
Fashionista Fun, which will give students the chance to learn about fashion as they create a new piece of clothing every day, design an outfit and create a design board showing their best works.
Gilbert said that a lot of the events are coordinated thanks to the help of her assistant, Arkansas State University Summer Camp Academy Assistant Director and Nettleton Virtual Academy Teacher Madison Purtteman.
In her third year at the academy, Purtteman explained on Wednesday how she plans the camps and coordinates with the community noting that it is important for the student to connect with the community.
Purtteman said she loves teaching at the camps because, being a virtual teacher, it give her the chance to work directly with the kids for a change.
Gilbert said the academy served 160 kids last year, but now that thing have finally started returning to normal, they have had 447 students so far this year.
“Its great because the kids can do any of the different camps, so some students we will see all summer long,” she said.
Arkansas State University Summer Camp Academy Instructor and Nettleton Public Schools Teacher Jennifer Wagner said on Wednesday that this is her second summer teaching at the camp, after her daughter and fellow teacher talked her into it, and she also loves it.
“Teaching after the pandemic is hard,” Wagner said. “This is more relaxed and it helps because I have the chance to connect with the kids again. Plus A-State provides everything thing we need to teach.”
She said that though the teachers come from everywhere too, almost most all the teachers at the camp are A-State graduates.
“Kids actually want to be here and they get so excited about learning. Its great,” Wagner said.
To register for a Summer Camp Academy visit the academy’s website at www.astate.edu/youth.
For more information about the Summer Camp Academy email the academy at ca@astate.edu or contact Gilbert via email at bboals@astate.edu.
