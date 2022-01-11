Jonesboro resident Chenoa Summers has announced her intent to run for State Senate in District 20.
“I plan to represent all people, including the LGBTQIA+, Black, brown and indigenous folks, and educators, healthcare workers and frontline workers who are shouting from the rooftops for help combating a deadly virus,” Summers said in her announcement.
For the past several years, Summers worked in academia as an adjunct instructor of science and the director of the student success center at the University of Arkansas Community College in Batesville. She returned to undergraduate studies as a student last year.
In the last six months, she joined the fight against censorship of the local library. She is a member of Human Rights Campaign, the Democratic Party of Craighead County, the Arkansas Native Plant Society, Phi Beta Kappa and the Arkansas Forestry Association.
A Newport native, she has lived in Jonesboro for over a decade. She has an associate’s degree in general education, an associate’s degree in natural sciences, a bachelor’s degree in physics and a master’s degree in environmental science. She is working on bachelor’s degree in biology with emphasis in botany at Arkansas State University and currently works as a student research assistant in a botany lab at A-State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.