LITTLE ROCK — The transition of natural gas service from CenterPoint Energy to new owner Summit Utilities has not gone as well as promised this year, and a Little Rock law firm has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in hopes of forcing the Colorado-based company to fix problems in billing and other service issues.

The Poynter Law Group accused Summit of not working in good faith and price-gouging its customers in a complaint filed Thursday in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.