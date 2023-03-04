LITTLE ROCK — The transition of natural gas service from CenterPoint Energy to new owner Summit Utilities has not gone as well as promised this year, and a Little Rock law firm has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in hopes of forcing the Colorado-based company to fix problems in billing and other service issues.
The Poynter Law Group accused Summit of not working in good faith and price-gouging its customers in a complaint filed Thursday in Pulaski County Circuit Court.
If a judge approves of making the lawsuit a class action, all Summit customers in Arkansas would automatically become plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Summit has attributed the issues to a computer transition from CenterPoint, higher commodity natural gas prices because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic, according to the complaint.
Since January this year, hundreds of Summit’s customers have complained of the following:
Excessive prices for the purchase of natural gas and services through extraordinarily high monthly demands for payment through its monthly customer billing statements.
“In fact, Summit’s monthly bills demand payments of sums two to three to four times the amounts due to CERC prior to its purchase, and resulting transfer of service and billing to Summit within the transition period,” according to the complaint.
Summit fails to credit customers monthly payments either made directly to Summit or through autopay, although such payments have clearly been made by the customer. Thus, Summit is not properly accounting for their customer’s monthly payments.
Summit has enrolled customers into its autopay program and taken sums of money from customers without their knowledge and consent.
The complaint said Summit customers should be allowed to withhold payments to the company until the issues have been resolved.
No court date has been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.