JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Sun won several honors in the Arkansas Press Association’s 2023 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest including the third-place General Excellence award among smaller dailies in the state.
The awards recognize newspapers in the state for work from January through December of 2022.
The Sun also received several individual awards, including five first-place finishes.
Staff writer Nena Zimmer was awarded first place in the feature story category for her feature, “Cold War Relics,” which highlighted the National Cold War Center, located at Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville.
Zimmer also received third place in the category for her feature, “Tosh makes history as St. Jude’s first 60-year cancer survivor,” which shared the story of State Rep. Dwight Tosh.
Sports Editor Kevin Turbeville received first place in three categories.
In the sports news story category, he took top honors with “Lacewell’s impact on game, others celebrated,” which marked the passing of longtime Arkansas State University football coach Larry Lacewell.
He also took third place in sports news with his story “Lady Bearcats earn berth in 4A state volleyball final.”
Turbeville took first place in the sports feature story category with “Blackman ready to be A-State’s ‘problem solver,’” which previewed A-State quarterback James Blackman’s senior season.
He also won top honors in the sports feature photo category with his photo, “Victorious,” of the Brookland boys basketball team celebrating after the Bearcats defeated Blytheville in the championship game of the 4A-3 district tournament at Bearcat Arena.
He rounded out his honors with a second-place finish in the sports feature photo category with his photo from the A-State vs. Grambling State football game showcasing Maddy Nigut of Kennett, Mo., a feature twirler with Arkansas State University’s Sound of the Natural State.
Sun Editor Gretchen Hunt won first place in the general interest column category with her column titled “Let’s talk about it,” which compared virtual and in-person communication and preferences for “talking about” things.
The Paragould Daily Press, a Paxton sister paper to The Sun, also won several honors including third place community coverage in health and medical coverage.
Daily Press Editor Steve Gillespie won first place in humorous column and third place in news and political column, general interest column and humorous column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.