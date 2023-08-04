JONESBORO — Two local congregations will change worship locations on Sunday, as litigation over property continues in Craighead County Circuit Court.
The change is the result of the fractured relationship between the former First United Methodist Church and the worldwide United Methodist denomination.
The majority of the congregation voted to disaffiliate from the denomination. The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church then obtained a court order, granting it temporary possession of the local property at 801 S. Main St., pending a final resolution in a trial, scheduled for January, 2024.
On Monday, attorneys for the disaffiliating congregation filed a document in the circuit court case, advising that the congregation had vacated the property as ordered.
“Petitioner also provided information, training, and records of the daycare at the facility,” the notice of compliance stated.
Members of the congregation who wanted to remain with the worldwide United Methodist Church will resume worship at 9:45 a.m. in the Main Street sanctuary. The Rev. David Hoffman is the pastor of what has been known during the litigation as the “real” First United Methodist Church.
For more information on the reconstituted church, log on to: https://www.facebook.com/FUMCJonesboroArkansas/
The larger congregation, now known as First Methodist Church, will use the Fowler Center and the Cooper Alumni Center on the Arkansas State University campus. The Rev. John Miles, who served about 16 years as senior pastor at First United Methodist Church, remains the pastor of that congregation.
An open house is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. today to allow members to visit and explore the new meeting place.
On Sunday, the congregation will hold contemporary services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, with traditional worship scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Drama Theatre.
Miles said the new arrangement is temporary until the property dispute is settled.
“We hope to be back in the building at some point, but what I like to say is, we’re not giving up, but we’re moving on,” Miles told The Sun Thursday. “Whatever happens, we don’t have all our eggs in our basket of ‘Oh gosh, we’ve got to get back in that property.’ We know we’ve got a chance, but we know there’s a chance we won’t.”
For more information, including plans for children’s activities, log onto the church’s website at: fmcjonesboro.org
The debate over the future of the United Methodist Church is not limited to Jonesboro. To date 107 local churches in Arkansas have disaffiliated from the worldwide denomination, though few involved litigation. Nationally, 6,179 congregations have disaffiliated, according to United Methodist News.
In February 2019, The United Methodist Church’s lawmaking assembly – known as the General Conference – gathered in St. Louis for a special session to deal with longstanding division over how accepting to be of homosexuality. The contentious meeting saw approval of legislation reinforcing the denomination’s bans on same-sex weddings and ordination of “self-avowed practicing” gay clergy.
That prompted a dispute over the status of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, UM News reported.
SMU President R. Gerald Turner issued a statement noting the school’s Methodist ties but stating that “SMU is distinct from the Church.” He stressed that the school’s anti-discrimination policy protected LGBTQ students, faculty and staff.
In November 2019, SMU’s board of trustees changed the school’s articles of incorporation.
The revised articles in effect declared SMU’s legal independence from The United Methodist Church, dropping references to the South Central Jurisdictional Conference’s authority over trustee board membership and real estate transactions.
On July 26, three judges of Texas’ Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas concluded that the conference is indeed the “controlling parental entity” of SMU and has standing to challenge the revised articles of incorporation.
