JONESBORO — On a busy first day of classes, Kim Wilbanks, the Jonesboro district’s superintendent, said many students were glad to be back.
“It’s been a good day,” Wilbanks said Monday afternoon. “It was a very typical first day, and I know that individuals who used some of our school routes for their regular travel will quickly change their patterns. Once again, the Jonesboro Police Department has been very helpful in providing extra officers to help with traffic. It’ll just take, probably through this week, and then it will be back to business as usual.”
The coronavirus pandemic hangs over all public schools, where most students are required to wear masks while inside the schools.
“As I’ve been out at campuses, I have seen students that have been wearing masks, adults wearing masks,” Wilbanks said. “And I really don’t think I’ve seen anyone who has not been in a mask and complying with the mandate.”
A mask mandate is controversial in many districts. But when a circuit judge declared Act 1002 unconstitutional on Aug. 6 and entered a temporary order blocking enforcement of the law, several school boards moved quickly to adopt some form of masking requirement. Act 1002 would ban any requirement for wearing facial coverings in a publicly-owned building.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday she would appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who called a special legislative session in hopes lawmakers would roll back the prohibition in the schools, has hired counsel to represent him separately in the appeal.
Children under 12 are still ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and in recent weeks, the delta variant has hit school-age children hard.
Masks were required under Hutchinson’s emergency orders during the 2020-21 school year.
Wilbanks surveyed faculty and parents over the summer.
“It indicated 70 percent of them were in favor of the mask mandate,” Wilbanks said. “And, I think some of those 30 percent who may not have been in favor of the mask mandate still were in support of their students wearing masks, and so we had a very high percentage who I think favored moving in that direction.”
At Brookland, the school board hasn’t met to decide on a new protocol since the court decision, Superintendent Keith McDaniel said.
“We’ve had some students and some faculty members both, some wear it and some don’t, but that’s what we have in place at the present moment,” McDaniel said. He didn’t say whether he would recommend a mandate to the board. “We’ll be evaluating it as we come.”
McDaniel said he doesn’t have specific numbers, but it was obvious on the first day that enrollment is continuing to grow at Brookland, one of the fastest-growing districts in the state.
Efforts to reach administrators at the Nettleton and Westside districts were unsuccessful.
Valley View begins classes on Wednesday.
