JONESBORO — Nettleton Superintendent Karen Curtner said she doesn’t believe Arkansas legislators will force school districts to require vaccinations for staff and students if a judge’s order is overturned.
Private institutions such as NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, St. Bernards Healthcare and KidSPOT, a local day care facility for children, have all begun to enact rules requiring employees to be vaccinated.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed legislation in April banning government entities from implementing mask mandates, but in a press conference on Aug. 3. expressed his regret for signing the bill banning mask mandates.
“In hindsight, I wish that it had not become law,” Hutchinson said of Act 1002, which a judge ruled unconstitutional last week.
Curtner said the issues surrounding the pandemic are bigger than just a school district.
“Yes, we are scared and we are doing everything we can do to protect our students,” Curtner said. “Parents have to do their part on the nights and the weekends.”
Curtner said Nettleton staff members are doing everything to ensure students are safe for next week’s start of the school year.
“On August 18, we are giving students the opportunity to get the vaccines at school,” she said, noting the clinic is for both junior high and high school students.
“We are trying really hard to do everything we can to make sure people take care of themselves the best they can,” she said. “We are encouraging it, but people are definitely not required to get vaccinated.”
When or if these COVID-19 vaccines will become mandatory is anyone’s guess.
According to a court case that played out in Massachusetts courts in the early 1900s, the matter of mandatory vaccines has already been settled.
Harvard Law Review posted an article called Toward A Twenty-First Century: Jacobson Versus Massachusetts.
In 1907 Henning Jacobson took his argument that the state of Massachusetts could not force him to take the smallpox vaccination simply because he might have the ability to pass smallpox to others.
The U.S. Supreme Court voted in favor of making the smallpox vaccine mandatory, citing the overall health of citizens as being more important than individual freedoms.
“The Court recognized a sphere of protected individual liberties but insisted that the state had broad powers to encroach on that sphere when ‘the safety of the general public may demand,’” the article stated.
Justice Harlan ruled in favor of the power of the states to protect public health and safety.
Many Arkansas legislators are against making vaccines mandatory across the state.
With two co-sponsors, and 44 co-sponsors, including Reps. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, and Johnny Rye, R-Trumann, Arkansas lawmakers enacted a law preventing entities from making vaccines mandatory except for private institutions.
Two Jonesboro residents who work in county government took a moment early Friday morning to provide first-hand accounts of what their experiences with COVID-19 looked like from their perspective. Despite both having had COVID, their opinions on vaccines mirror the divisiveness throughout the state on mandatory vaccines.
Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said she was so ill at one point she had to call the ambulance.
“I was on the phone with my daughter saying goodbye,” Clack said.
Clack said she caught COVID-19 right before Christmas.
“When it first started I had tachycardia,” she said, “and apparently that is a COVID-19 symptom.”
Clack said she went to the hospital and was treated for a heart issue.
“Two days later, my doctor figured it out, and then I lost my sense of taste and smell so we knew,” Clack said.
Clack received an infusion. “I got better,” she said. “I had to use six of my COVID days and I think I was out a total of two weeks.”
Clack was emotional as she described the moment at her worst when she had to call an ambulance.
She said she highly encourages people to wear their masks.
“I had a tough time. I don’t care if it’s for selfish reasons you don’t want to wear a mask, I don’t want anyone to go through this,” she said. “I thought I was saying goodbye to my daughter. I don’t want anyone to have to say goodbye to their loved one or their family member.”
Clack also encouraged people to get vaccinated.
“I had to wait 90 days after I got my infusion, and on the 91st day, I went and got my vaccine,” she said.
“I think we are lucky to have the opportunity to protect ourselves and hope more people take the opportunity to stay safe and healthy.”
Craighead County Collector Wes Eddington said he caught COVID-19 around September of last year.
“That’s when I got those symptoms, it was slight congestion, and body aches ...” he said.
Eddington said the worst part was the extreme fatigue.
“It was hard to do anything more than just sit and rest. I was released (from quarantine) after 14 days,” he said, noting it was at least another week before the fatigue finally disappeared.
Eddington said since that time he has received a two-shot series of vaccinations.
“I am concerned about the new variant, but you have to live life and hope for the best,” he said, noting since he has already had COVID-19 and has received the vaccination, he is not wearing a mask.
“... I feel like I am safe from getting it,” he said.
Eddington said getting vaccinated should be a personal choice.
“To get vaccinated is their own decision,” he said. “I take care of my decisions, and I let them take care of theirs.”
Eddington did say if the county was to implement mandatory masks for employees, he would comply.
“Just like before when Judge Day and Governor Asa Hutchinson closed down the state and county offices and you had to wear a mask to get in, I would comply with whatever the rules were,” he said.
Despite the mounting cases of COVID-19 in Craighead County and a low percentage of fully vaccinated residents, Curtner said she doubts if the current laws on vaccines will be revisited.
“I can understand why private institutions like hospitals and doctor’s offices are requiring mandatory vaccinations; that is their business,” she said. “We are not medical experts, our job is to educate kids and take the very best care of them we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.