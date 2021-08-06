JONESBORO — Area school superintendents say donations of school supplies are needed as they gear up for another school year.
Nettleton Superintendent Karen Curtner said her school district makes sure no child goes without.
“Nettleton supplies the basic needs for what the kids have such as paper, pencil, Kleenex, but we do give a list out for parents that want to buy extra,” Curtner said.
Curtner said for those students who have nothing, donations from events like Stuff the Bus and donations from community partners are directed to them.
Curtner said the district needs supplies such as backpacks, pencils, paper, crayons, glue sticks, rulers and pencil pouches.
“Anything that is in that school supply aisle including standard loose leaf paper,” she said.
Curtner said those supplies can be dropped off at the annual Stuff the Bus event today, or at the school itself.
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell said his district also need supplies.
“We could use additional notebooks, loose leaf notebook paper, and Ticonderoga #2 Pencils,” Russell said.
Russell said as time has gone on, test proctors are more particular about what type of pencils are required for in-person tests.
“Those are just good old yellow pencils with a green top that has really good lead,” he said.
Other supplies the district needs include glue sticks, regular glue, three-ring binders and pocket folders,” he said. “If somebody wants to donate a bunch of water bottles, wipes and germicide that would be great, too.”
Supply lists were delayed at the last minute due to some changes in enrollment in virtual school, Russell said. “Those will be available on Friday. Schedules go out on Monday at mid-day.”
Parents and organizations looking to save on supplies have the opportunity to do so during Arkansas Tax Free weekend beginning today morning and ending Sunday at midnight.
A new addition to the list of tax exempt items this year include electronics.
According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, items such as calculators, cell phones, computer mouse, computer monitors, computer keyboards, desktop computers, e-readers, laptops computers, printers and tablets will all be tax free this weekend.
The Valley View superintendent had a special request.
“I ask this year as we are facing this (pandemic) a second time, that all individuals provide the information if they have been vaccinated to help us not have to isolate and (quarantine) people,” Russell said.
“In order to help us, if you are contacted by a point of contact individual, it helps us if you volunteer that information. A lot of folks just tell us right away,” he said.
“People being vaccinated is the difference between the first time we faced this and the second time,” he said.
