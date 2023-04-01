JONESBORO — Local superintendents had an opportunity to meet with Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva to discuss the new LEARNS Act on Tuesday morning at the Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative in Harrisburg.
Following the meeting, a few local superintendents shared their thoughts.
Brookland Superintendent Brett Bunch said on Wednesday that the conversation helped him to feel better, but he still has a few concerns.
“Secretary Oliva was able to answer many of the questions that we raised and, in some areas of the bill, I feel better after the conversation,” he said. “I still have concerns about the sustainability of the funding for the raises that will go into effect as outlined in the bill.”
Valley View Superintendent Roland Popejoy said on Thursday that he appreciated the fact that Secretary Oliva and his team dedicated the time to travel to each educational cooperative in the state to meet with superintendents and district administrators and share some specifics on the implementation of the LEARNS Act.
“I was pleased to learn of changes DESE is proposing to K-12 math and literacy standards, assessments, and providing student- and teacher-level growth data to better inform decision making for administrators and teachers,” he said.
However, after hearing specifics on calculations for state support of LEARNS salary initiatives, he said he remains concerned with the district’s ability to provide much-needed increases to classified salary schedules due the limited increase to foundation funding currently proposed in the legislature coupled with required increases for certified staff under LEARNS.
Jonesboro Superintendent Kim Wilbanks responded on Thursday that many of their questions that remain are in regard to the details of implementation.
“Secretary Oliva presented a PowerPoint on the LEARNS act,” she said. “He did not delve deeply into the details or implementation of LEARNS. His presentation was more of an overview.”
During an interview after the meeting on Tuesday, Oliva said that the LEARNs act was the largest investment in public education that this state has ever seen, explaining that it is a comprehensive package that gives local school districts the necessary resources and the support they need to make sure that every student has the ability to be successful.
The meeting was just one of many stops he will make as he meets with superintendents at all 15 educational cooperatives throughout the state to converse about the new bill, the next steps and how to make improvements, as well as work groups and the rules making process.
According to Oliva some things were set aside to be re-discussed later, but overall he thought it was a productive conversation.
