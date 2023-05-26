WASHINGTON — A series of supply chain-related bills that supporters say will help consumers and get projects done in an efficient manner recently received positive votes in a House committee.
The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the bills, sponsored by Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro) on May 23.
In a media release, Crawford said businesses and consumers are feeling the pinch with higher prices with consumers having to wait for products over the supply chain issues.
Crawford, who serves as the chairman of the Highways and Transit Subcommittee, said the three bills will have a positive impact on the economy and stop the bottlenecks dealing with supply chain concerns.
“The series of bills I introduced will remove barriers to the movement of goods, increase supply chain efficiency, and target infrastructure investment to fix persistent chokepoints that stifle economic growth,” Crawford said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to get this package across the finish line and deliver on our promise to the American people to strengthen our supply chain and build a stronger economy.”
The bills include HR3316, HR3317 and HR3318.
According to the bill, HR3316 would streamline the approval process for infrastructure projects by consolidating environmental reviews that are duplicative and that are being done by multiple government agencies.
The process is already being done for highway-related projects and would also include port, aviation and pipeline projects under the bill, officials said.
HR3317, or the Rolling Stock Protection Act, would seek to close loopholes that officials say have allowed large public transportation agencies to use federal funds to buy rolling stock like freight cars, locomotives and other types of railroad vehicles from foreign, state-owned enterprises including China.
HR3318 would also deal with the issue of dry bulk by creating a 10 percent axle variance for trucks that carry items like flour to market.
In the release, Crawford’s office said the bill would address those concerns for products like flour, that can shift in route and put trucks out of compliance with weight-per-axle regulations.
The bill now heads to the House floor for a vote.
