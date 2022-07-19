220720-JS-supply-chain-photo

Work continues at Smith Tire & Auto in Trumann, but it is not always easy as supply chain issues continue to plague the automotive industry.

 Garrett Hatcher / The Sun

TRUMANN — The automotive industry from car dealerships to auto repair shops continue to deal with shortages, delays and price increases brought on by the U.S. supply chain crisis.

The U.S. supply chain crisis started on March of 2020 as part of the COVID-19 shutdown causing shortages and price increases on electronics, medicine, certain food items and automobiles. And while the COVID-19 shutdown and many of its restrictions have been lifted, the U.S. supply chain crisis is still affecting the automotive industry today.

