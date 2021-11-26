JONESBORO — With Christmas just around the corner, local small businesses are geared up to meet consumer needs; however, supply chains are causing a few issues for some local businesses.
While supply has been an issue for some local stores, others stores noted no issues this year.
Due to COVID-19, supply-chain bottlenecks have caused record shortages of everyday products from household goods and electronics to cars, food and raw materials, according to businessinsider.com.
However, local businesses are not letting that get them down as they say sales are still strong.
Kay Noell, owner of DNW Outdoors on East Parker Road, said on Friday that sales were going well despite supply chain issues.
While clothes and guns sales have been strong, Noell said, their biggest issue has been a shortage of guns and ammo.
“We have the customers,” Noell said. “We just need the inventory.”
She suggested that people shop early this year.
“Everything is going well,” said Frank Guinn, owner of Ima’s on Fair Park Boulevard. “Sales have been steady, so I really have no complaints other than having trouble getting our supplies.”
Guinn said he believes the supply issue is due to being ships backed up at the ports and the trucking industry’s lack of drivers.
Both businesses have extended their Black Friday deals through the weekend to help keep sales going and to keep customers happy.
Leigh Ann Faught Ford, owner of The Local Loft on Southwest Square, said the biggest issue has been getting retail shopping bags, noting the stores has had to wait months. She added that it will be Dec. 11 before any more arrive, so they have been using creative ways to bag purchases, including attaching business cards to bags that don’t have store logos.
Ford buys her merchandise in small batches within the United States so she hasn’t had supply chain issues like other stores.
“We couldn’t compete with big business so I decided I wanted to sale unique items that were hand-made and produced in small batches,” Ford said. “Therefore, we tend to draw customers looking for something a little different. People who want something funny, artistic or just something unique.”
Although the store had to shut down for about six months due to COVID-19 last year, Ford said customers have helped keep the doors open.
“Thanks to our supportive customers, everything has really started to pick back up this year, thanks to our unique business style and products,” she said. “We will even get to start back up our Ladies’ Nights again next week, and I am so excited.”
Alexa Taylor, manager of The Toy Store on East Highland Avenue, said, sales have been good despite not having Black Friday or Small Business Saturday deals. She said they have been lucky because they have had no supply chain issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.