JONESBORO — Legalization of recreational marijuana could help bring the opioid epidemic under control, the leader of a group backing a proposed state constitutional amendment said.
Eddie Armstrong, chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas and a former state legislator from North Little Rock, visited Jonesboro on Wednesday to promote the ballot initiative, known as Issue 4.
“It’s unfortunate now we’re seeing the likes of things like opioids that spill over into fentanyl, but I think the initiative that Responsible Growth Arkansas group is pushing forward is one which aims to suppress the black market,” Armstrong told The Sun. “Let’s keep in mind that our black market, illegal drug dealers, if they could vote, they would vote against this. And so Arkansans should recognize that passing this initiative in November to legalize and regulate a responsible market would indeed suppress the black market and hopefully allow for law enforcement officers to identify those that are trying to get fentanyl and harsher drugs or pills arrested and prosecuted.”
Armstrong said dealers on the black market are the ones who expose marijuana users to harsher drugs.
The proposal would allow possession of up to one ounce of marijuana for legal residents 21 years and older.
While Armstrong’s group is making appearances across the state this week to drum up support, the Family Council Action Committee is planning a 25-stop tour to campaign against it.
“We are calling on the people of Arkansas to vote against Issue 4 this November,” Jerry Cox, executive director of the Family Council said in a news release. “Our state simply does not need another drug problem.” Cox maintains the language in the proposed amendment, written by the marijuana industry, is misleading.
In addition to legalizing recreational marijuana, the proposal also would make several changes to Amendment 98, the medical marijuana law that voters approved in 2016.
According to a voter guide prepared by the University of Arkansas Extension Service the amendment would also:
Allow medical marijuana cardholders to purchase non-medical marijuana without that amount counting toward how much they can purchase for medical purposes.
Allow licensed cultivators to grow, prepare, manufacture, process, package, sell and deliver marijuana to dispensaries for non-medical purposes.
Grant owners of eight existing medical marijuana cultivation facilities a second license to grow marijuana for non-medical sales.
Require the state to issue 12 additional marijuana cultivation licenses for growing non-medical marijuana. The licenses would be issued via a lottery system.
Automatically give the existing 40 medical marijuana dispensaries a license to sell marijuana for non-medical uses at their current location starting March 8, 2023.
Automatically give the existing 40 medical marijuana dispensaries a second license to sell non-medical marijuana at another location at least five miles away from any medical marijuana dispensary.
Require the state to issue 40 additional non-medical marijuana dispensary licenses using a lottery system.
Allow people to have a financial interest in up to 18 non-medical marijuana dispensaries.
Allow dispensaries to possess, make, deliver or sell items such as pipes, bongs, rolling papers, roach clips and other items that were previously prohibited.
Require non-medical marijuana dispensaries to purchase marijuana only from state-licensed cultivation facilities and dispensaries.
Repeal Arkansas residency requirements for owners.
No longer require criminal background checks on people who own less than 5 percent of the business.
Prohibit the businesses from opening within a certain distance from a facility for individuals with developmental disabilities. This is in addition to existing distance requirements for schools, churches, and daycare centers. Dispensaries must be located at least 1,500 feet away, and cultivation facilities at least 3,000 feet from these institutions.
Eliminate taxes on medical marijuana.
Allow the state to charge an additional 10 percent sales tax on non-medical marijuana sales at dispensaries. This would result in consumers paying up to 16.5 percent in state sales tax on non-medical marijuana purchases in addition to any city and county sales taxes on their purchases.
The amendment would also require the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, which regulates medical marijuana, to establish rules and regulations for non-medical marijuana.
The tax money would be distributed this way:
Paying law enforcement stipends every year,
Supporting cancer research at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Funding drug court programs.
Contributing to state general funds.
Armstrong acknowledged that no organization associated with law enforcement has endorsed the proposed amendment, but in talking to law enforcement leaders, Armstrong said police salaries was a major issue those agencies faced.
