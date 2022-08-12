LITTLE ROCK — It appears the initiative to legalize recreational marijuana will be on the Arkansas ballot after all. What remains to be seen is whether votes cast on the measure will matter.
On Thursday, the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered the secretary of state to certify a marijuana legalization initiative for the Nov. 8 election on a conditional basis. The language of the initiative had been called into question by the State Board of Election Commissioners, who had rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment.
Votes on the initiative still may not be counted pending a court ruling on the initiative’s ballot language.
Responsible Growth Arkansas had asked the court to reverse the election commissioners’ decision. The group had submitted more than enough signatures to qualify, but the proposal also needed the approval of the board to appear on the ballot.
“We thank the court for its order to conditionally certify our ballot initiative for the November election pending an expedited review. Despite the objections of the attorney general, the court agreed that the rights of the nearly 200,000 Arkansans who signed the petition to place this initiative on the ballot must be preserved during its review,” stated Steve Lancaster, counsel for Responsible Growth Arkansas.
Board members had criticized the measure, saying it did not fully describe the proposal’s impact. The appeal filed by Responsible Growth Arkansas said the board used an “overly stringent” approach that violates the state’s constitution. It also challenges a 2019 law that empowers the board to certify ballot measures.
In neighboring Missouri, a campaign to legalize recreational marijuana gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot.
“We look forward to engaging with voters across the state in the coming weeks and months,” LegalMo22 campaign manager John Payne said. “Missourians are more than ready to end the senseless and costly prohibition of marijuana.”
Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018, while Arkansas voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana in 2016.
Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota and Maryland. Supporters are also trying to get measures on the ballot in North Dakota and Oklahoma.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
