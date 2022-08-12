LITTLE ROCK — It appears the initiative to legalize recreational marijuana will be on the Arkansas ballot after all. What remains to be seen is whether votes cast on the measure will matter.

On Thursday, the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered the secretary of state to certify a marijuana legalization initiative for the Nov. 8 election on a conditional basis. The language of the initiative had been called into question by the State Board of Election Commissioners, who had rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment.