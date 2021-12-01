JONESBORO — Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge an 18-year-old Jonesboro man with committing a terroristic act and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Gavin Harris, of Jonesboro, is charged in a shooting that occurred on Griggs Avenue on Nov. 21.
A 17-year-old juvenile was also charged. The juvenile’s information will not be released, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Officers responded to a “shots heard” call received around 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered multiple shell casings along with property damage to a residence. No injuries were reported after the shooting.
Boling set Harris’ bond at $750,000 cash-only.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Princess Diamond Malone, 29, of 2209 Spence St., with being a felon in possession of a firearm, parole violation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Jimmy Bounds, 44, of 203 Matthews Ave., with first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and residential burglary; $35,000 bond.
Gregory Wayne French, 47, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening; released on his own recognizance.
Chastity Rodriguez, 35, of Jonesboro, with two counts of residential burglary and two failures to appear; $11,670 total bond.
Kenny Joe Morrisett, 44, of Paragould, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Akyrie Fire, 21, of Jonesboro, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $5,000 bond.
Brittany Dickens, 22, of Campbell, Mo., with theft of a vehicle less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000; $15,000 bond.
Stephone Moore, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $20,000 bond from circuit court.
Treviers Davenport, 28, of Jonesboro, theft by receiving of a firearm; $7,500 bond.
Julius Henry, 35, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm; $150,000 cash-only bond.
Stephen Letner, 39, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver and two counts of possession a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $75,000 bond.
