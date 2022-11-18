JONESBORO — The stepson of a murder victim was arrested in connection with the slaying of Donald C. Hubbard, 78, who was found dead in his home on Jan. 26, 2020.
At the time of the incident, Henry Tyner called police and reported he was unable to get in touch with his stepfather. When Jonesboro police officers responded to the residence in the 1800 block of Shady Grove Road, they found Hubbard had suffered two gunshot wounds to the head, according to the incident report.
Police said Tyner requested a welfare check because “he was coming to the residence to check on his stepfather and hasn’t been able to get him to answer the door,” officer Joseph Branstetter wrote in the report.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Tyner, 52, on Nov. 7 in Longview, Texas, where he now lives, according to Sally Smith, Jonesboro police public information specialist. She said Tyner was held until an extradition hearing was conducted. He was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on Thursday.
District Judge David Boling signed an arrest warrant for Tyner on Oct. 24.
Smith said a probable cause hearing will be held today for Tyner.
According to court documents, Hubbard left Tyner all of his clothes in his will.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.