JONESBORO — The stepson of a murder victim was arrested in connection with the slaying of Donald C. Hubbard, 78, who was found dead in his home on Jan. 26, 2020.

At the time of the incident, Henry Tyner called police and reported he was unable to get in touch with his stepfather. When Jonesboro police officers responded to the residence in the 1800 block of Shady Grove Road, they found Hubbard had suffered two gunshot wounds to the head, according to the incident report.