Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 3:17 am
Suspect arrested in homicide
JONESBORO — A Jonesboro-area man faces a first-degree murder charge following a woman’s death.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said deputies were notified of the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.
Bennie Lewis Ross, 47, was taken into custody at his home at 116 Craighead Road 457, which is south of the Jonesboro city limits, east of Arkansas 1.
Boyd said Friday afternoon he was unable to identify the victim as he was awaiting notification of relatives.
Boyd said Ross also faces a potential charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Chris Thyer set a temporary bond for Ross at $4 million, pending a probable cause hearing next week.
– Sun Staff Report
