JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with first-degree murder in the March 10 shooting death that occurred in the parking lot of a Kum & Go.
Russell Malone, 31, of the 1000 block of Hester Street, is charged in the March 10 death of Nicholas Childs, 37, of Jonesboro, in the parking lot of the convenience store at the corner of South Culberhouse Street and Southwest Drive.
According to a police probable cause affidavit, “On March 10, Jonesboro officers responded to Kum & Go at 680 Southwest Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive adult male identified as Nicholas Childs, lying in the parking lot deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers were provided with the victim’s cell phone on scene. A witness on scene advised that Mr. Childs was in the suspect vehicle when he was shot. The witness advised Mr. Childs exited the suspect vehicle just prior to expiring. Officers were advised the suspect vehicle was a white passenger car, possibly a Malibu, and it had left the scene just after the shooting. Using video footage, detectives would discover this suspect vehicle arrived with the victim’s vehicle at the store just prior to the shooting.”
Several events unfolded and detectives confirmed that the victim got in and out of the suspect’s vehicle just as the witness stated, the affidavit said.
The footage also confirmed the victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle while the suspect was sitting in the driver’s seat.
“Victim was in this suspect vehicle for a short time before exiting and then falling to the ground where officers located him,” the affidavit stated. “Using information retrieved from the victim’s phone, witness statements and store video footage, detectives were able to develop Russell Malone as a possible suspect. Using investigative tools, it was discovered that Russell Malone was pulled over in a white Chevy Malibu in 2022, The vehicle tag in the traffic call was ran and returned to the sister of Russell Malone.”
Malone was interviewed by detectives and denied any involvement in this incident stating he was not in town when the incident took place. He also stated that he doesn’t drive because he doesn’t have a license. He advised of a specific location and time of his whereabouts.
The affidavit continues, “Detectives were able to disprove the statements made by Russell Malone through their investigation. Russell Malone would confirm knowing the victim. Detectives confirmed Mr. Malone’s phone number communicated with victim’s cell phone just minutes prior to the shooting, which aligned with the statement given by the witness. Russell Malone matches the description of the suspect, drives what detectives believe is the suspect vehicle daily, contacted the victim at the time the witness stated the suspect called, and wears similar clothing as the suspect on the day of the shooting.”
Fowler set Malone’s bond at $3 million, and his next court date is set for April 26 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
Deputy Prosecutor Charlene Davidson and Investigator Vic Brooks attended the bond hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.