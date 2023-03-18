JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with first-degree murder in the March 10 shooting death that occurred in the parking lot of a Kum & Go.

Russell Malone, 31, of the 1000 block of Hester Street, is charged in the March 10 death of Nicholas Childs, 37, of Jonesboro, in the parking lot of the convenience store at the corner of South Culberhouse Street and Southwest Drive.

