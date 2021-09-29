JONESBORO — Police arrested Roy James Nichols Jr., 27, of Jonesboro, at about noon Wednesday in connection with the Sunday night shooting that left at 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the left side of her neck.
Nichols will face a probable cause hearing on Friday on suspicion of first-degree battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, where she is being treated.
In October 2017, Nichols was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In 2017, prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening against Nichols.
In 2019, Nichols was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a defaced firearm, according to court records.
Nichols was arrested in January on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jonesboro police. He was released on a $7,500 bond.
On Aug. 1, Jonesboro police listed Nichols as a suspect in a third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member for an incident in the 3400 block of Sun Avenue. The police report said he hit the 27-year-old female victim and threatened her with a firearm.
On Aug. 9, Jonesboro police listed Nichols as a suspect in a domestic battery complaint alleging that he slapped the same victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.