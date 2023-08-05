JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was charged Friday with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, a Class Y felony, as well as two felony drug charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Myles Christopher Holden, 21, of 7 Willow Creek Lane, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police pulled over a blue Hyundai Elantra that Holden was driving at 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Highland Drive and Arch Street after he failed to properly use his turn signal.
As officers spoke with Holden, they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the affidavit states. When they told Holden they were going to search his vehicle, he told them, “I have a gun under the driver seat. Weed in my back pack in the back seat.”
Upon searching the vehicle, an officer found four glass jars, three of which held a total of 70.5 grams of marijuana and one containing a leafy green residue. He also found pills determined to be phentermine hydrochloride.A total of 12 9 mm bullets were found. A gun case was also found in the trunk of the car.
Bond was set at $125,000 and he’s due in court again Sept. 26 in Craighead County.
