JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was charged Friday with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, a Class Y felony, as well as two felony drug charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.

District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Myles Christopher Holden, 21, of 7 Willow Creek Lane, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.