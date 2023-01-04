JONESBORO — A 57-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Saturday morning that someone drove a Bobcat construction vehicle through a fence and damaged three vehicles in the 600 block of East Johnson Avenue, according to a report by the Jonesboro Police Department.
The suspect ran through a gate and fence on the south side of the property, causing $2,000 damage to them. The suspect proceeded to strike a 2008 Ford F-100, severely damaging the hood. The suspect stole a battery from a 2003 Ford Econoline van before striking a 2013 Chrysler 300.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 25-year-old Jonesboro man reported being scammed Friday afternoon, stating the offense occurred between Dec. 22 and Friday afternoon. The victim reported making three transactions totaling $5,494.98.
A 37-year-old El Paso, Texas, woman told police Saturday morning that someone broke into a residence she owns in the 3100 block of Rhonda Drive and stole items. Taken were a trailer valued at $5,000, a riding lawn mower valued at $1,000 and a large tool box valued at $1,500.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday evening that several people were squatting in his apartment in the 900 block of Links Circle and stole items. Taken were furniture valued at $750 and a washer/dryer valued at $1,000. A bed frame, valued at $250, was destroyed.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone broke into his residence in the 400 block of North Bridge Street and stole items. Taken were gaming devices and jewelry totaling $2,210. Damage to a door and frame is estimated at $300.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported early Tuesday morning that someone stole his 2004 GMC Yukon that was running in the 1700 block of Links Circle and later crashed the vehicle. A wallet containing $105 in cash was stolen from the vehicle.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that someone entered her property in the 900 block of Cottonbelt Avenue and stole an air-conditioning unit valued at $2,800.
Papa John’s, 1203 S. Caraway Road, reported early Saturday morning that a customer paid for food with two counterfeit $10 bills.
Holiday Inn, 2908 Gilmore Drive, told police Saturday evening that a 48-year-old man stayed for six nights and had no way of paying for the room. The man, who is homeless, owes $1,343.19.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman was arrested Sunday morning after calling the police about a residential burglary in the 1800 block of Greensboro Road. After taking the report about the thefts of clothing and perfume, police arrested the woman for warrants of failure to appear, failure to pay fines and probation violation.
