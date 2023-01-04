JONESBORO — A 57-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Saturday morning that someone drove a Bobcat construction vehicle through a fence and damaged three vehicles in the 600 block of East Johnson Avenue, according to a report by the Jonesboro Police Department.

The suspect ran through a gate and fence on the south side of the property, causing $2,000 damage to them. The suspect proceeded to strike a 2008 Ford F-100, severely damaging the hood. The suspect stole a battery from a 2003 Ford Econoline van before striking a 2013 Chrysler 300.