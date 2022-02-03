JONESBORO — A 54-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday at his home in the 300 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, according to Jonesboro police.
Members of the Street Crimes Unit found that Darrell Wayne Stephens had a felony warrant out of Kentucky for robbery. Police in Kentucky said they would extradite Stephens.
In other JPD reports:
An employee at Lexington Suites, 2909 Kazi St., told police a guest intentionally flooded his hotel room Wednesday. The damage caused by the 26-year-old suspect was listed at $1,000.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that a man threatened to kill her with a handgun Wednesday afternoon in the 3700 block of Landsbrook Drive. The suspect is described as a 49-year-old man.
A 53-year-old Little Rock man reported to police Wednesday that a 31-year-old woman forged his signature and cashed a check in the 1100 block of Mays Lane. The amount of the check was for $5,8767.10.
First Security Bank, 1341 Red Wolf Blvd., told police Wednesday that someone tried to cash a stolen check. The suspect is listed as a 30-year-old Jonesboro man.
