JONESBORO — The suspect in a Monday night slaying in Jonesboro was given a $10 million bond Wednesday by District Court Judge David Boling.
Boling found probable cause to charge Laroy Starks, 19, of 339 Drake St., with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of theft.
Starks was arrested Tuesday night by Jonesboro police officers, along with the United States Marshals Service East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and the Arkansas State Police, in Sunday night’s shooting of Osceola native Roderick Hale Jr.
Starks, of Jonesboro, was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 57 on Interstate 55. He was transported back to Jonesboro and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.
Police said Hale was shot in the parking lot of the Citgo service station at the intersection of South Caraway and Parker roads.
It wasn’t Starks’ first brush with the law.
On March 3, 2020, Jonesboro police arrested Starks at 206 Sharp St. after being called about a man with a gun. Witnesses said Starks pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim. Officers discovered the pistol in Starks’ vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The gun was loaded and had a spent shell casing, police said.
Starks was given a $25,000 bond on the aggravating assault charge.
He was arrested in September 2020 on misdemeanor and felony failure to appear charges.
Starks entered a guilty plea on Feb. 1 in Circuit Court to a charge of aggravated assault and received six years of probation from Judge Cindy Thyer.
In a court filing on Wednesday, 2nd Judicial District Prosecutor Keith Chrestman sought to have Starks’ probation revoked, writing that Starks “has failed to live a crime free life and committed the offenses of Murder – 1st Degree; Felon in Possession of a firearm; Aggravated Assault; and Aggravated Robbery on or about August 9, 2021, in Jonesboro, Arkansas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.