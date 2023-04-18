JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man faces nine felony counts and two misdemeanors after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge him.

Cheyne Michael Mayall, 33, of the 100 block of Copperstone Road, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of tampering with evidence, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver.