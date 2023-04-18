JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man faces nine felony counts and two misdemeanors after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge him.
Cheyne Michael Mayall, 33, of the 100 block of Copperstone Road, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of tampering with evidence, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver.
Mayall is also charged with fleeing, resisting arrest, running a stop sign and driving on a suspended license.
According to Agent Rick Guimond with the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force, Mayall had been arrested on Feb. 16 on multiple drug offenses. He told officers that he had swallowed several grams of meth and several hydrocodone pills. He was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment and told to contact Guimond when he was released from the hospital, which Mayall failed to do.
On April 10, agents were told that Mayall was staying at the Copperstone Drive address.
Mayall fled out of the rear bedroom window. He was located after jumping a fence. Mayall threw a digital scale, and a 5.9 rock of meth was found in the back yard.
According to the affidavit, Mayall admitted the meth belonged to him and told officers several times that he again swallowed drugs.
Mayall was again taken to St. Bernards, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.
On Wednesday, Mayall was released from the hospital and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
He is also listed as a parole absconder out of Mississippi County and his parole officer was notified of his arrest.
Fowler set Mayall’s bond at $250,000 and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor if released.
His next court date is May 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
A parole hold has been placed on Mayall by Mississippi County authorities.
