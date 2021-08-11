JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing or viewing sexually explicit videos or photos involving a child and was given a 30-year prison sentence on Tuesday.
Jason Avery Wilkins, 45, received 10 years for each count from Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer. Each count carries a possible penalty of three to 10 years and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
The conviction resulted from an investigation from 2018 when an Internet Crimes Against Children investigator in Little Rock discovered that someone in Jonesboro was trading child pornography through a peer-to-peer network, according to the 2nd Judicial District prosecutor’s office.
Sgt. Gary Shackleford of the Jonesboro Police Department testified that officers got a search warrant for Wilkins’ residence and seized computers, hard drives and other electronic devices. Sgt. Brandon King testified that Wilkins admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography since 1997.
Digital forensic investigator Ernest Ward testified that officers found more than 8,000 images and more than 300 video of child pornography on the devices.
