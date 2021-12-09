JONESBORO — Police arrested a 20-year-old man after two armed robberies Wednesday night.
Jayleaun Earl Brown, 414 Chesapeake Drive, Searcy, was later arrested and held on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery, fleeing, reckless driving and theft of vehicle. He has a probable cause hearing set for today in Craighead County District Court.
Police received a call at about 11:09 p.m. for an armed robbery at Casey’s General Store, South Caraway Road and Phillips Drive. The suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
A K9 unit was called in to start a track for the suspect.
While officers were on scene, dispatch was notified at about 11:30 p.m. that a second robbery had been reported for the Kum & Go on Stadium Boulevard, police said. Several officers went to that located to talk to the clerk.
The suspect took and undisclosed amount of money and packs of cigars and fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.
The K9 officer located the suspect behind the Kum & Go at 2607 Red Wolf Blvd. The suspect proceeded to get into his vehicle at that location, according to police. No robbery occurred there, police said.
Officers followed the suspect through town where he (the suspect) eventually wrecked near the intersection of Kitchen Street and Matthews Avenue. Brown was taken into custody and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.
According to the Searcy Police Department, it wasn’t Brown’s first encounter with law enforcement this year.
In May, Brown was charged with class a felony terroristic act, a felony first-degree criminal mischief and a felony with a firearm, enhanced penalties.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Tim Smith, Brown is accused of firing a bullet into the front door of an apartment on Stoneybrook Lane from a vehicle at about 10:41 a.m. May 1, then returning 30 to 40 minutes later on foot when around five more shots were fired, with one “entering the structure” and another hitting an unoccupied vehicle.
Smith said the victim was “inside the residence asleep with her two small children when she heard the [first] gunshot.”
The vehicle involved reportedly ran a stop sign at Cattail and Sawmill roads, and accelerated when Officer Chris Smith tried to pull it over, going west on Beebe-Capps Expressway to Arkansas Highway 13 to U.S. Highway 67/167 and toward Searcy “reaching speeds over 100 mph.”
The vehicle reportedly exited the highway at Exit 46 and collided with another vehicle. Four suspects were arrested and taken to the Searcy Police Department. A .38 revolver with “six spent casings” was found in the vehicle, along with “a loaded AM-15 assault rifle with high capacity drum magazine and fully loaded Springfield .40-cal. handgun,” Tim Smith wrote.
One of the individuals in the vehicle reportedly said three of them were picked up at the Market Street Apartments by Brown “to go smoke.” The witness said Brown told them “that he had just shot at the victim’s house and would show them the bullet hole,” Smith wrote.
When they arrived, Brown reportedly told Michael Hunter Branch to go “shoot up the victim’s house,” and that Branch left the vehicle with his .38, shot at the house and returned.
The witness reportedly said he told Brown “to stop several times” when he was fleeing from police, “but he refused until they went through the stoplight” on Race Avenue “and got hit.”
