JONESBORO — Jonesboro police have identified a suspect in the Oct. 3 murder of Larry D. Jones, 43, of the 1700 block of Irby Street.

At about 9:35 p.m. Oct. 3, Jonesboro police were notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Irby Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male. CID was called in to begin their investigation.