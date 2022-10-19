JONESBORO — Jonesboro police have identified a suspect in the Oct. 3 murder of Larry D. Jones, 43, of the 1700 block of Irby Street.
At about 9:35 p.m. Oct. 3, Jonesboro police were notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Irby Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male. CID was called in to begin their investigation.
A vehicle at the scene, a Chevrolet HHR, was reported to have bullet holes to the rear and passenger side of the vehicle.
On Tuesday, Jonesboro police detectives named Dennis Robert Williams, 28, as a suspect in Jones’ murder.
Williams is described as a 6-feet tall with brown eyes and light complexion. He has ties to the North Little Rock and Brinkley areas. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The slaying marks the eighth murder of the year in Jonesboro and the fourth since August.
Anyone with information on where JPD can find Williams can message JPD on Facebook or call CrimeStoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867). People can remain anonymous and earn cash if the information leads to his arrest.
