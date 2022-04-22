JONESBORO — A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a man who tried to stab – and then shoot – his cousin at their grandmother’s house Thursday morning.
Circuit Judge Scott Ellington charged Johnathan Camara, 30, of Jonesboro, with attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree domestic battery.
He set Camara’s bond at $750,000 and issued a no-contact order for Camara between him and his cousin and grandmother. If released on bond, Camara would have to wear an ankle monitor. The judge has also ordered a mental health evaluation for Camara.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Keri Warner, police responded to the 1800 block of West College Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. regarding gunshots being fired.
Witnesses said Camara came to his grandmother’s residence that morning, and she let him in. Witnesses said Carmara was sitting on the floor reading a Bible, and the grandmother went back to her room, the affidavit said.
“Within a few minutes, Camara entered the bedroom of the male cousin (Eric Reed, 32) and tried to attack him with a knife,” the affidavit states. “The cousin was able to wrestle the knife away from him, and Camara pulled a gun from his pants and fired a shot at the cousin, which entered the wall by the bed.
“The grandmother came to find out what was occurring, and Camara pushed her to the ground as he was leaving the cousin’s room, heading out the front door. Once the front door, Camara turned around and fired another round in the house, striking the wall in the hallway.”
At about 1:30 p.m., officers received a call about “a man with a gun” on Cedar Heights Drive.
Officers began searching and quickly located Camara near SUCCESS School at the intersection of Belt and Drake streets.
Camara was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.
