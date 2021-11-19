JONESBORO — A special judge found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with two counts of aggravated robbery Friday in the hold-ups of the Southern Bank on Wednesday and the Valero gas station on Monday.
Special Judge Barbara Halsey charged Lawrence Burnom, 52, homeless, with the hold-ups. He was also charged with one count of a terroristic act, first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft.
The Southern Bank branch is located at 2775 E. Nettleton Ave. The Valero station is at 3224 S. Caraway Road.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Burnom entered the bank and “handed the teller a note demanding a large amount of money. He then pointed his gun at another teller and demanded money and made deadly threats.”
The suspect fired a single gunshot as he was running away that shattered a window inside the bank, the affidavit states.
Witnesses told officers they saw a male wearing dark clothes running south on Larkwood Drive and get into a black Kia Soul. The suspect and vehicle description were given to police.
Burnom and Antonio Moore, 40, of Jonesboro, were arrested without incident on Wednesday.
A police officer made a traffic stop of a black Soul at the intersection of Labaume and Gordon streets. Officers saw a large amount of cash on the vehicle’s floorboard, the affidavits states.
During a Mirandized interview, Burnom admitted to robbing the bank and also admitted to robbing the Valero station on Monday.
The suspect robbed the store with a gun. No injuries were reported. The suspect fled the scene with about $1,000 in cash, according to a police report.
Detectives later recovered the gun used in the bank robbery.
Moore is still being held as a suspect in the bank robbery, but hadn’t appeared for a probable cause hearing as of Friday, said Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
