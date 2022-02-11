JONESBORO — Quenterius Finch, 26, of Blytheville, has led a troubled life.
Finch, who was released from the Craighead County Detention Center on Friday morning on a $250,000 bond, was out on a $100,000 bond from Georgia on a felony murder charge, according to the Coweta County, Ga., District Attorney’s Office.
Finch was charged earlier this week with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
Finch was arrested in March 2019 at Garden Manor Apartments in the 300 block of Garden Manor Drive in Jonesboro.
According to a release from the Newnan Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Finch was one suspect wanted in the 2015 death of Emilio Martinez-Sanchez.
Arrest warrants for a charge of murder were issued for both Finch and another suspect, Devonte Latrez Johnson.
The release states that eventually the case had become cold but in 2018, additional witnesses helped further the investigation.
Finch was extradited to Georgia following his arrest in Jonesboro.
In Georgia, Finch and Johnson are each charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault, according to Georgia court documents.
On Jan. 2, 2019, Finch and his brother Cedric along with Chauncey Thomas were shot and injured and Malcolm Jemison, 16, was shot and killed during a robbery of a residence at 3516 Galaxy St. in Jonesboro.
Flando Montgomery and Taurus Bedford, both of Crittenden County, were convicted in the shootings. Montgomery is serving a 55-year sentence after being convicted in June 2021 on murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault charges.
Bedford pled guilty in September 2021 to first-degree battery and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
At Montgomery’s trial, Dr. Jennifer DiCocco, a general surgeon who worked in the emergency room of St. Bernards Medical Center on the night of Jan. 2, 2019, described the gunshot injuries to Quenterius and Cedric Finch.
She said Cedric Finch was shot twice in the left leg, and that the injuries were non-life threatening.
Quenterius Finch’s injuries were life-threatening, DiCocco said. He had multiple gunshot wounds, with one striking his kidney, liver and hitting the vena cava, a large vein that carries deoxygenated blood into the heart.
DiCocco said they immediately got Quenterius Finch prepared for surgery because of the damage to the liver and kidney.
According to testimony at the trial, Montgomery and Bedford had bought marijuana at the residence earlier that day, and when they returned to rob those inside, the Finches were there.
Commented