JONESBORO — The Searcy man accused of using a firearm to rob two convenience stores Wednesday night had his bond set at $500,000 Friday.
Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge Jayleaun Brown, 20, of 414 Chesapeake Drive, Searcy, with two counts of aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle of less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000, second-degree criminal mischief, theft of $1,000 or less, fleeing and reckless driving.
Police received a call at about 11:09 p.m. Wednesday about an armed robbery at Casey’s General Store at South Caraway Road and Phillips Drive. The suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
A K9 unit was called in to start a track for the suspect.
While officers were on scene, dispatch was notified at about 11:30 p.m. that a second robbery had been reported at the Kum & Go on Stadium Boulevard, police said. Several officers went to that location to talk to the clerk.
The suspect took and undisclosed amount of money and packs of cigars and fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.
According a probable cause affidavit by Detective Jacob Daffron, “An employee stated that a suspect wearing all black and a face mask demanded money at the register. The employee could see a gun in the suspect’s waistline. Due to there being two robberies in a short time span, an officer drove to the Kum & Go (2607 Red Wolf Blvd.) When he arrived, he observed a subject matching the suspect description exit the business and walk to the north side of the building.”
Police said Brown entered a vehicle and fled. During a pursuit, police said Brown drove at a high rate of speed, drove through red lights and residents’ yards before crashing at the intersection of Kitchen Street and Matthews Avenue.
Brown was taken into custody and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.
It wasn’t Brown’s first brush with the law this year.
In May, Brown was charged with class a felony terroristic act, a felony first-degree criminal mischief and a felony with a firearm, enhanced penalties.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Tim Smith, Brown is accused of firing a bullet into the front door of an apartment on Stoneybrook Lane from a vehicle at about 10:41 a.m. May 1, then returning 30 to 40 minutes later on foot when around five more shots were fired, with one “entering the structure” and another hitting an unoccupied vehicle.
Smith said the alleged victim was “inside the residence asleep with her two small children when she heard the [first] gunshot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.