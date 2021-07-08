JONESBORO — A suspect set a bed on fire with a victim in it, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police responded to the fire at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Huntington Avenue.
A 37-year-old female suffered minor burns to an arm, police said. The report listed a 35-year-old male as a suspect.
In other reports:
The owner of a business reported two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in the 3300 block of East Parker Road on Wednesday morning. The converters had a value of $1,000 each.
The owner of a Chrysler Town and Country vehicle reported to police Wednesday morning that someone entered her vehicle and stole CDs.
