JONESBORO — A Caraway man accused of two counts of criminal attempt of capital murder on law enforcement officers and other felonies has had a court date set after being committed to the State Hospital twice after psychological evaluations.
Eugene Junior Collins, 52, is also accused of one count of aggravated assault, six counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member and seven counts of terroristic threatening.
The charges stem from a January 2020 incident when Collins shot at two law enforcement officers, striking one, and threatened to kill seven other people in the Eastern District of Craighead County.
Craighead County Deputy Sheriff Logan Dotson was injured from shotgun pellets after he and then Caraway Police Chief Shannon Kelems responded to a call in reference to terroristic threatening.
Collins threatened to kill seven people inside a home on the 2200 block of Craighead 847, according to the probable cause affidavit. Witnesses told law enforcement that Collins fired several rounds near the house that had six people in it.
When Dotson and Kelems arrived, Collins was in a white Ford truck and started to drive through a field before getting stuck on some barrels. The suspect refused to comply with their commands to put his hands up.
“Collins then retrieved a 12-gauge shotgun from inside his truck and fired at Deputy Dotson, striking (him) in the head area as well as Deputy Dotson’s patrol unit. Chief Shannon Kelems’ patrol vehicle was shot and damaged severely as Eugene Collins attempted to shoot at Chief Kelems,” the affidavit read.
On April 20, 2021, psychologist Lacey C. Willett conducted a fitness to proceed evaluation of Collins at the request of his attorneys. Willett wrote that after an extensive evaluation, she found that Collins could not aid in his defense and was suffering from mental disease.
Second Judicial District Circuit Judge Dan Richey suspended proceedings.
“... It has been determined that the Defendant lacks the fitness to proceed at this time and has mental disease,” Richey wrote in August 2021. “... The proceedings against the Defendant are suspended and he is hereby committed to the custody of the Director of the Department of Human Services for detention, care and treatment until restoration of fitness to proceed.”
Willett conducted another evaluation of Collins on May 19, 2022, and made the same determinations.
Richey again committed Collins to the State Hospital in an order dated Sept. 26, 2022.
In her evaluations of Collins, Willett noted that he rambled and had trouble following statements. She also wrote that he didn’t have any prolonged use of alcohol or drugs.
On Wednesday, Collins was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a plea day on March 31 and a trial, if the case is not continued, set for April 18-21.
Collins’ bond is set at $5 million.
