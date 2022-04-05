JONESBORO — In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Wesley James Neal pled guilty in March to manslaughter in the shooting death of Andrew Powell, 24, in November 2019.
Neal was originally charged with first-degree murder.
On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Neal to six years in prison with an additional five years’ suspended sentence.
Kyron Stegall, 24, of Jonesboro, and JaColby “Jack” Haggard, 30, of West Memphis, are awaiting trials for first-degree murder in the slaying, according to court records.
Haggard was arrested in December 2019 in Memphis by the Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.
Detective Chris Poe wrote in his probable cause affidavit, that at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 30, 2019, “JPD officers received a call from the previous tenant of 3105 Parkwood Road reporting a burglary in progress to that residence.
“Upon arrival, officers located the deceased body of Andrew Powell who had several obvious gunshot wounds. While collecting evidence at the scene, investigators located the victim’s phone lying in the front yard of the residence. A search of the phone revealed a text conversation that took place shortly before the incident occurred involving the victim and a subject named ‘Wesley.’ Further investigation of the text conversation, revealed the identity of the owner of the phone number.
“The owner of the phone and that person’s significant other placed the phone in the possession of Wesley Neal during the time frame in which the victim was murdered. The significant other could place Wesley Neal inside the residence where the victim was murdered.”
Poe said, “Neal admitted to providing phone information of the victim for a meeting which ultimately led to his death. Neal admitted to being inside the home where Powell’s body was found.”
An email to Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman seeking comment received no response as of Tuesday afternoon.
