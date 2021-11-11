JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with several felony counts.
Kydarius Kennedy, 21, is charged with breaking or entering a vehicle, theft of a firearm, theft of property and theft from a vehicle.
Fowler set a $25,000 cash-only bond for Kennedy, who was released later Wednesday on bond.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Donte Carter, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and parole violation; order held until a circuit court bond hearing.
Lee Johnson, 55, of Marion, with parole violation; $15,000 bond.
Denielle Pease, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; $500 cash-only bond.
Alfred Smith, 66, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Raymond Roedel, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Shawn Thomas, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Jacob Mitchell, 34, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000 bond.
Jennifer Easton, 40, of Paragould, with commercial burglary, breaking or entering and theft of property; $35,000 bond.
Justin Lueker, 38, of Paragould, with residential burglary, breaking or entering and theft; $35,000.
Angel Phillip, 29, of Jonesboro, with theft of greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $3,500 bond.
Daniel Carroll, 38, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery; $3,500 bond.
