Jonathan Boyd

JONESBORO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Paragould man in connection with a double murder that occurred May 8 in the 7900 block of Arkansas 351, according to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Dean Boyd, 62, is suspected of killing his father, Larry Boyd, 84, and Larry Boyd’s wife, Josey Boyd, 80.