JONESBORO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Paragould man in connection with a double murder that occurred May 8 in the 7900 block of Arkansas 351, according to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Dean Boyd, 62, is suspected of killing his father, Larry Boyd, 84, and Larry Boyd’s wife, Josey Boyd, 80.
Circuit Judge Scott Ellington signed the warrant, Rolland said.
Jonathan Boyd is wanted on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm.
Rolland said Jonathan Boyd should be considered armed and dangerous. He said if anyone sees him to contact local law enforcement officials and not to attempt to apprehend him.
The bodies were sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock for autopsies by a state medical examiner, Rolland said. The manner of their deaths will be determined by the medical examiner, he said.
Larry Boyd was a former barber and owned and operated Boyd’s Quick Mark until he retired.
Josey Boyd was a retired hairdresser. Their obituaries are on A2 of today’s Sun.
